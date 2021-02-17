Short Interest in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Drops By 28.6%

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UBOH opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. United Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

