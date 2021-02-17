Short Interest in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Drops By 28.6%

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ UBOH opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. United Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.
About United Bancshares
United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.