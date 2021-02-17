Short Interest in The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Increases By 50.0%

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKEAY opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. The Bank of East Asia has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

