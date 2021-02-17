Short Interest in The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Increases By 50.0%

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021 // Comments off

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKEAY opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. The Bank of East Asia has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

About The Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.