Short Interest in Teranga Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Rises By 22.0%

Teranga Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,008,300 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 826,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGCDF opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Teranga Gold has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from $22.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

