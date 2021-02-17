Short Interest in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) Grows By 38.4%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 231,200 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the January 14th total of 167,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 725,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,445. Supernova Partners Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 145,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.29% of Supernova Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, DC, District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.