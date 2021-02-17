Short Interest in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Declines By 24.2%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the January 14th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:SNSS opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.27.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 58,887 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

