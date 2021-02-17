Short Interest in Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Grows By 44.0%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the January 14th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Solaris Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Solaris Resources from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of Solaris Resources stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99. Solaris Resources has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

