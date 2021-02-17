Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Declines By 20.7%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 579,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the January 14th total of 730,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.3 days.

SoftBank Group stock opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

