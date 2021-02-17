Short Interest in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Expands By 29.2%

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 14th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 199.7 days.

Shares of SVKEF opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SVKEF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

