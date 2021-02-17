Short Interest in Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Drops By 26.7%

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 314,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 14th total of 428,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of RCDTF stock opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCDTF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and medical devices, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

