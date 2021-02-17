Short Interest in Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Expands By 26.7%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 343,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 14th total of 270,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial assumed coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Pure Gold Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS:LRTNF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. 557,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,451. Pure Gold Mining has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

