Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Rises By 39.0%

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,259,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the January 14th total of 905,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NILSY traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.61. 100,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,382. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

