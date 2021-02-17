Short Interest in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Declines By 20.2%

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 14th total of 264,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. TheStreet upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PIPR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.64. The company had a trading volume of 61,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.29 and a 200 day moving average of $95.30. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $109.62.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.