Short Interest in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Declines By 28.0%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 14th total of 344,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pintec Technology stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Pintec Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

