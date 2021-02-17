Short Interest in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Decreases By 25.8%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the January 14th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $27.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 948,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,078,000 after purchasing an additional 356,106 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 359,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

