Short Interest in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Declines By 20.9%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the January 14th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:JEMD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 33,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,672. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $78,333.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEMD. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 200.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 61,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 70,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000.

