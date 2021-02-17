Short Interest in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Decreases By 28.6%

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 3,570,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 496,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

MTSI stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.17. 389,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,618. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $127,503.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,736.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,180 shares of company stock worth $5,280,705. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

