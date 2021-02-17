Short Interest in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Increases By 38.2%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the January 14th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ING Groep has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,336,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,332,000 after buying an additional 2,153,049 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,204,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 11,098.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 556,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,915,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

