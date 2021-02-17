Short Interest in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Declines By 19.1%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the January 14th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $1,295,600.00. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $983,850.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,619 shares of company stock worth $11,528,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $43,794,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Illumina by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Illumina by 125.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $182,270,000 after purchasing an additional 327,887 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN stock traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $494.24. 901,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,296. Illumina has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.43.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.60.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

