Short Interest in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Rises By 36.4%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the January 14th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in iHuman in the fourth quarter valued at $7,838,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iHuman in the fourth quarter valued at $16,765,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iHuman in the fourth quarter valued at $7,393,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iHuman in the fourth quarter valued at $12,684,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iHuman in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000.

IH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. 233,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,430. iHuman has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Securities began coverage on shares of iHuman in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.10 target price for the company.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

