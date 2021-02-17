Short Interest in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Declines By 33.3%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) stock traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $93.95. 3,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. Formula Systems has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $487.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4781 per share. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

