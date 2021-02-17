Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Rises By 49.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the January 14th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

FV opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04.

