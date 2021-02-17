Short Interest in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Decreases By 33.3%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 183,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of Esports Entertainment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.02 million, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.