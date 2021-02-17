Short Interest in Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENCR) Increases By 37.9%

Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENCR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the January 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ENCR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 44,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,238. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Ener-Core has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

Ener-Core Company Profile

Ener-Core, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes.

