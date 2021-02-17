Short Interest in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Decreases By 22.0%

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 504,700 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 646,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

EMAN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. 5,219,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.35. eMagin has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $305.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.82.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $2,583,662.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,283,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,317.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,527,985 shares of company stock worth $4,527,781. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eMagin during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of eMagin by 60.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eMagin by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of eMagin by 34.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in eMagin in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

