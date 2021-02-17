Short Interest in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Expands By 51.7%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 638,600 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the January 14th total of 420,900 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of DSS stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,203,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Document Security Systems has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Document Security Systems stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Document Security Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

