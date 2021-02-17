Short Interest in Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Increases By 34.5%

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the January 14th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 113.0 days.

Shares of HZNOF remained flat at $$4.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Dexterra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dexterra Group from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

