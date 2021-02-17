Short Interest in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Declines By 21.0%

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 14th total of 9,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 197,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $39.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Corning by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

