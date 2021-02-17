Short Interest in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Drops By 29.4%

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the January 14th total of 4,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 36,980 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,164,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.01. 991,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,183. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

