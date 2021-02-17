Short Interest in CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Increases By 28.9%

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the January 14th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Shares of CLLDY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. CapitaLand has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.10.
About CapitaLand
