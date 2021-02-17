Short Interest in CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Increases By 28.9%

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the January 14th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of CLLDY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. CapitaLand has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Get CapitaLand alerts:

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, leases, manages, and sells real estate properties in Singapore, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore & International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, and CapitaLand Financial segments.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.