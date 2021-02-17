Short Interest in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Declines By 30.6%

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the January 14th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Get BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust alerts:

BSD stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,619. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $16.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

About BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.