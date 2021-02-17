Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expands By 32.0%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,920,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the January 14th total of 49,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 50.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.