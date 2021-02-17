Short Interest in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Increases By 36.6%

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the January 14th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 28.8% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $483,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 56.4% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 451,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get Andina Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Andina Acquisition Corp. III from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 million, a PE ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 0.04. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

About Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.