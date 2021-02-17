Short Interest in American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Drops By 32.4%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the January 14th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHOTF. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

