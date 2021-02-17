Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded ASOS to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,766.93 ($75.35).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 5,568 ($72.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,604 ($73.22). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,946.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,764.34.

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

