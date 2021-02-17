Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) (LON:STX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $56.14

Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) (LON:STX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.14 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.64). Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) shares last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 296,738 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 100.46. The company has a market cap of £57.63 million and a P/E ratio of -38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

In other Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) news, insider Tim Watts purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,390.38).

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

