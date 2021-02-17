SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Shares Up 9.2%

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) shot up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.77 and last traded at $26.50. 576,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 271,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHSP. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SharpSpring in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $307.29 million, a PE ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHSP)

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

