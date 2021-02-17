SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 95,306 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.23% of The Macerich worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 27.6% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 21.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,054,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 189,529 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 36.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 252,487 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in The Macerich by 66.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 789,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 315,127 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -142.32 and a beta of 2.07.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

