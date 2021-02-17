SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,719 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,548 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.52. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

