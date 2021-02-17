SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after buying an additional 3,800,900 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 2,523,119 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,145,000 after buying an additional 775,104 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,515,000 after buying an additional 754,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,093,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $160,902,000 after buying an additional 659,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -739.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $157.92.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

