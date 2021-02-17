SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2,039.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,613 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.