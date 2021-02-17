SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 100.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,624 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 14.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,888,000 after purchasing an additional 306,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in Zogenix by 24.2% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 817,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 159,412 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 328.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 708,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 542,954 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 6.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 668,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 41,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $161,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

