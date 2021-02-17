SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 39,112 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 658.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,112 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Alliance Data Systems worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth $226,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 12.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $461,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 442.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $103.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.87.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

