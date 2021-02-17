Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:SVT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.89. Servotronics has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About Servotronics
Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.