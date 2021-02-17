Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.89. Servotronics has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

