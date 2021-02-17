Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.15). Sequans Communications posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SQNS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,214,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 405,724 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 412,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 262,991 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth about $95,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQNS traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. 6,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,426. The firm has a market cap of $176.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.