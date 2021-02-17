Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.19

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEB)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and traded as high as $49.95. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $49.95, with a volume of 22 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $484.39 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

