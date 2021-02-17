Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,194 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.82. 1,180,132 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

