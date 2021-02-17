Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 2.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

ENB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 34,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $42.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.