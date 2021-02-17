Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $265,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,724. The firm has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

