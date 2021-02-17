Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041,640. The company has a market capitalization of $123.57 billion, a PE ratio of 137.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.29. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

