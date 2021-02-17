Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.87 and a 200-day moving average of $275.39. The firm has a market cap of $299.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

